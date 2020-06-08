Ecuador: New Protests Rejecting Moreno's Economic Measures

Government actions arrive in critical circumstances not only for the economy but also in terms of health.

Several organizations marched in Quito's historical center Monday against Ecuadorean President Lenin Moreno's new neoliberal economic measures implemented amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the measures are some with a direct negative impact on the people, such as the reduction of the working day up to four hours, or the implementation of a US$4 billion cut in public expending, of which US$980 million will come from wages.

Las cifras son claras, el gobierno de Ecuador fue el que peor manejo la crisis sanitaria del #Covid19 y en lo económico sucede lo mismo, las medidas tomadas profundizarán la crisis.



➡️ El País https://t.co/sDorZnjVSO) pic.twitter.com/qiJLuPTWyP — Mauricio Zambrano Valle (@emzambrano76) June 8, 2020

"It's clear, Ecuador's government was the worst handling the COVID-19 health crisis. Also, in the economic field, the measures taken will deepen the crisis."

Regarding these measures, the University Students Federation national president Christian Flores announced days ago that they will endorse and join the mobilization summoned by the United Workers' Front (FUT) and the Popular Front asr Moreno and his Minister of Finance Richard Martinez are planning to reduce college education budget, in violation of Ecuador's Constitution.

"We call on college students to join us all over the country to march against corruption, economic packages, and to demand health and education for the people," he stated.

While Pichincha's Workers United Front President Edwin Bedoya also criticized the measures and stated that they "hope this mobilization will be massive because Ecuadorean people can no longer stand hunger. The government should reject this law and sit down with the workers to encourage dialogue."

Government actions arrive in critical circumstances not only for the economy but also in terms of health. Ecuador is one of the hardest hit by COVID-19, with a death toll of over 3,600 and 43,378 patients confirmed cases.