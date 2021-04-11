Ecuador: Ongoing Attempt to Fake Exit Polls, Warns Arauz Coalition

A pollster agency linked to rightwing presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso will release fake exit-poll results at 17:00 hors local time (22:00 GMT), giving Lasso a 3-point advantage over Andres Arauz, the Union for Hope leftist coalition warned Sunday afternoon.

The purpose is to create confusion over the final results and claim a technical tie in order to invalidate the vote, the organization said in its Twitter account.

"We call the international communty, the public, national and international observers to remain alert and denunc this new attempt to tarnish this democratic journey, " the organization said.

The president of Ecuador's National Electoral Council (CNE) Dianna Atamaint confirmed that there will not be a quick count of the vote tallies in Sunday's presidential elections, indicating that the official and definitive results will be known around 10:00 PM local time.

The voting has progressed orderly and without incidents, according to the CNE. Thousands of Ecuadoran expatriates are also voting abroad.

Arauz seems solidly positioned to claim victory, but since he won the first round in February, he has already faced several attempts to declare the vote null and void by his opponents and some government officials

Candidates Guillermo Lasso, a 65-year-old elite banker, and Andres Arauz, a 36-year-old progressive former Central Bank official, have very different visions of how to lead Ecuador out of the pandemic and the current economic recession, but also on the role of international banking, regional integration, extractivism and more.

3:00 PM EST - Lasso rejoices in democratic celebration while analysts fear early victory decalaration

Conservative banker and candidate for the CREO coalition Guillermo Lasso celebrated the democratic celebration of Sunday's presidential runoff elections, stating his hopes to achieve victory, and in his words, "make Ecuador a country of opportunities and 'freedom.'"

Meanwhile, commentators and political analysts had anticipated fears that in the absence of a quick vote tally, private pollster companies linked to Lasso will declare an early, unofficial victory in an attempt to jump the gun and claim fraud in the case of an officially declared victory for leftwing Union for Hope coalition candidate Andres Arauz by the National Electoral Council (CNE) at 10:00 pm local time.

At the same time, the third-place candidate not participating in Sunday's runoff election, the indigenous environmental candidate Yaku Perez, called on his supporters to cast null votes, a position similarly endorsed today by the influential New York Times, which also published on Sunday an extensive feature of the U.S. Embassy-aligned candidate who previously cried fraud during the first round of elections in February after narrowly losing out to Lasso.

Vaya, cambian de estación pero no de encuestadora, desde canal de TV quiteño saldrán con el "notición" de que Lasso es el ganador con diferencia superior a 7 puntos.



¿Les suena?

Claro, la misma estrategia de 2017. — alexis moncayo (@alexismoncayo) April 11, 2021

" Well, they change the station but not the pollster, from a Quiteño TV channel they will come out with the "news" that Lasso is the winner with a difference of more than 7 points. Sound familiar? Sure, the same strategy of 2017."



#11Abr ���� El candidato presidencial ecuatoriano, Guillermo Lasso, calificó la jornada electoral de este domingo como un "día de fiesta democrática" en el que espera lograr la victoria para cumplir su promesa de hacer de Ecuador un país de oportunidades y "libre". #TVV

��/��: #EFE pic.twitter.com/aksWd81VC7 — TVV Noticias (@TVVnoticias) April 11, 2021

"Ecuadorian presidential candidate, Guillermo Lasso, described this Sunday's elections as a "day of democratic celebration" in which he hopes to achieve victory to fulfill his promise to make Ecuador a country of opportunities and 'freedom.'"

En Tarqui, parroquia rural de Cuenca junto a mi madre Inés Guartamble Guiñansaca ejercimos el voto, en resistencia al fraude.

Aspiramos que el nuevo gobernante escuche y sea sensible de las necesidades emergentes de nuestro pueblo. pic.twitter.com/oqW1Yb3aCJ — Yaku Pérez Guartambel (@yakuperezg) April 11, 2021 "In Tarqui, a rural parish of Cuenca, together with my mother Inés Guartamble Guiñansaca, we voted in resistance to fraud. We hope that the new government will listen and be sensitive to the emerging needs of our people."

2:00 PM EST - Ecuadorean migrants in the Bronx vote under inclemente weather conditions

Despite the rain and wind, Ecuadorean residents in the United States, specifically in the New York borough of The Bronx, went out to cast their vote in the presidential election this Sunday.

Long lines and fears of not being allowed to exercise their right to vote have not stopped the Ecuadorean community in the United States' largest city from voting, as they did during the first round of elections, constituting 36% of all Ecuadorean voters abroad, along with their compatriots residing in Canada, during the previous vote in February.

¡El patriotismo de nuestros migrantes en Bronx! Pese a la lluvia, acuden a votar.

¡TODOS a ejercer el derecho al voto!#MiVotoPorAndrés https://t.co/uCuKvRIUsv — Rafael Correa (@MashiRafael) April 11, 2021

"The patriotism of our migrants in the Bronx! Despite the rain, they turn out to vote - EVERYONE to exercise their right to vote!"

1:30 PM EST - National Electoral Council confirms there won't be a quick count of vote tallies

More than 80,000 election workers throughout the national territory will ensure the safe and expedient scanning of ballots to safeguard the vote and facilitate the CNE's dissemination of the results.

��️#EcuadorDecide2021���� Las autoridades del @cnegobec confirman que hoy no se aplicará el conteo rápido



Mire el reporte de @denisseteleSUR en @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/1Kdmnfudpn — En Clave Mediática (@EnMediatica) April 11, 2021

"EcuadorDecides2021. The authorities of the @cnegobec confirm that the quick count will not be applied today. Watch the report by @denisseteleSUR on @teleSURtv."

12:00 PM EST - Guayaquil lines extremely long; National Electoral Council claims normality

In southern Guayaquil, video footage exposes long lines and significant accumulations of voters. Meanwhile, the National Electoral Council reports that the electoral day has developed normally, without many disturbances.

AHORA | Conoce el primer reporte del desarrollo de la jornada de #SegundaVueltaEc de las #Elecciones2021Ec. Informamos sobre la instalación de las Juntas Receptoras del Voto a escala nacional. Sigue la transmisión �� https://t.co/QqPk8x3tPC — cnegobec (@cnegobec) April 11, 2021

"Get to know the first report on the development of the #SecondRoundEcuador day of the #Elections2021Ec. We report on the installation of the Voting Boards nationwide. Follow the transmission."

"In the south #Guayaquil there are long lines and crowds."

11:30 AM EST - Ecuadorean residents in Venezuela take to the polls

About 13,000 Ecuadorians were called to exercise their vote in Venezuela, 11,000 in Caracas and 2,000 in Valencia. Polls opened at at 9:00 AM local time and will close at 7:00 pm.

Once the process closes, the results are scanned and sent to Ecuador. Venezuela has 30% of Ecuadorean voters in Latin America and the Caribbean, and local reports show that they have turned out to vote massively, with special attention given to biosecurity measures.

Cerca de 13 mil #ecuatorianos en #Venezuela están llamados a #votar en la 2da vuelta para elegir al nuevo presidente. Han acudido masivamente y cumpliendo las medidas de bioseguridad #EcuadorElige @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/LZZ6GC2BkE — Madelein Garcia (@madeleintlSUR) April 11, 2021

"About 13 thousand #Ecuadoreans in #Venezuela are called to vote in the 2nd round to elect the new president. They have turned out massively and complying with biosecurity measures #EcuadorElige."

11:00 AM EST - Long lines and agglomeration reported at polling stations in Imbabura province and Genoa, Italy

Videos shared on social media by assemblywoman Esther Cuesta Santana and Ecuador's emergency 911 service show equally long lines and concentrations of voters in Genoa, Italy, and Imbabura provinces Sunday's presidential election.

In Genoa, consular authorities expanded the polling precinct due to enormous, hours-long lines during the first round of elections in February. In contrast, in Imbabura, close-circuit television footage shows voters waiting around the block to get into the polling station after opening at 7:00 AM local time.

"Ecuadorians residing in #Genoa #Italy stand in long lines despite expanding polling precinct."



"Long lines and crowds at polling stations in the province of #Imbabura."



10:30 AM EST - Vice-presidential candidate for the Union for Hope (UNES) casts his vote

Carlos Rabascall, the vice-presidential candidate for UNES presidential hopeful Andres Arauz, has cast his vote at the Cotopaxi Academy in northern Quito.

"I have exercised my right to vote. I call for peace, sanity, and political maturity. We hope that democracy and the decision of Ecuadorians expressed at the polls will be respected," Rabascall said on his Twitter account.

He continued by assuring that "the peace, tranquility, and stability of Ecuadorian families are at stake in this election. We are going to win because that is what the people have decided!"

" #EcuadorDecide2021 Vice presidential candidate. @rabascallcarlos from @UNESECUADOR votes at the Academia Cotopaxi, in the north of #Quito. Now he will accompany his binomial #AndresArauz (@ecuarauz) on this election day."

#Elecciones2021Ec En esta elección se juega la paz, la tranquilidad y la estabilidad de las familias ecuatorianas ¡Vamos a ganar porque así lo ha decidido el pueblo!#SeTrataDeTodos #ContigoConTodosAhora pic.twitter.com/qu0jVJvcu7 — Carlos Rabascall (@rabascallcarlos) April 11, 2021 "The peace, tranquility and stability of Ecuadorian families are at stake in this election. We are going to win because that is what the people have decided!"



10:00 AM EST - Voting continues with apparent normality

Voting in the early hours of this Sunday's presidential election continue with apparent normality and calm, reports teleSUR Quito correspondent Denisse Herrera.

Be sure to follow her at @denisseteleSUR as well as @OrlandoPerezEC for live updates and coverage of today's historic election for Ecuador, the region and on a global scale, as well.

Con una bella mañana en Quito, que acompaña al proceso electoral. Se aperturan las urnas @teleSURtv pic.twitter.com/LJ1iGV9bVd — Denisse Herrera (@denisseteleSUR) April 11, 2021

9:30 AM EST - Polls open and voting begins in Ecuador

Polls throughout Ecuador opened at 7:00 AM local time as tens of thousands of Ecuadoreans lined up to cast their votes. Here we share some images of the polling centers from election observers with the Progressive International observation mission in Quito.

Polls are open in Ecuador. Voters are lining up to cast their ballots in the run-off Presidential election. pic.twitter.com/St1lA8PDN5 — Nick Estes (@nickwestes) April 11, 2021

University students, randomly selected to be polling room captains, collect boxes of sealed ballots from the military, open and check them before polls open. #Elecciones2021Ec pic.twitter.com/997dG1Jkf5 — Progressive International (@ProgIntl) April 11, 2021

Así se ve el inicio de la jornada electoral en Quito, Ecuador.@ProgIntl pic.twitter.com/T6peyKmRCa — Paola Villarreal (@paw) April 11, 2021

9:00 AM EST - Ecuadoreans vote in Spain; electoral observers begin mission in Quito

Thousands of Ecuadorians are voting this Sunday in Spain with absolute normality to elect the next president of their country. In total, 179,614 people in Spain are registered to vote today, which means that Ecuadoreans in this country account for 43% of the total vote abroad.Voting precincts are open in Spain from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m local time.

Miles de ecuatorianos votan en España a nuevo presidente con total normalidad https://t.co/4e8dzNBYsH — La Patilla (@la_patilla) April 11, 2021

In southern Quito, the capital of Ecuador, observers from Interamerican Union of Electoral Bodies (UNIORE) began their mission before polls opened to observe and report on the day's democratic proceedings.

Iniciamos la observación de la elección presidencial en el Ecuador, en este centro de votación hay 40 mesas 20 para mujeres y 20 para hombres @UNIORE @cnegobec @CNE_COLOMBIA pic.twitter.com/ceiBiJFe5i — Luis Guillermo Pérez (@LuisGPerezCasas) April 11, 2021

"We began the observation of the presidential election in Ecuador, in this voting center there are 40 tables 20 for women and 20 for men."

8:30 AM EST - President of the National Electoral Council (CNE) calls Ecuadoreans to vote

Listen to the statements made by the President of the National Electoral Council of Ecuador from the CNE's main office at the beginning of the second round of the presidential elections in the Andean nation.

She urges the media and political organizations to await the official results, which will be provided by the CNE at 10:00 pm local time, and thanks the 294 international observers present for their commitment to the country's democratic process.

8:00 AM EST - Election observers harassed by police after meeting with correista lawmaker Fausto Jarrin Teran

The electoral observation mission of the U.S. human rights organization CODEPINK currently in Ecuador to observe today's presidential elections was accosted by police as it were leaving a meeting with a former Ecuadorean ambassador. Local witnesses described the harassment as a small taste of what they've been living through over the past four years under the government of Lenin Moreno.