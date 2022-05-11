Ecuador: New Disorders in Prison Where 44 Prisoners Were Killed

"It is a new riot, despite the fact that the Government assured everything was under control," local outlet Tiempo Real stated.

Santo Domingo City's Bellavista prison, where 44 inmates were killed in a clan brawl on Monday, was the scene of fresh riots on Wednesday morning.

"The security protocols were immediately activated with the Police and Armed Forces in the event of an incident alert, the National Service for Comprehensive Care for Adult Persons Deprived of Liberty and Adolescent Offenders of Ecuador (SNAI).

Videos posted on social networks showed several prisoners who climbed onto the roofs of the prison facilities to demand protection from the police and military.

"Outside the prison, police and military try to maintain order given the presence of prisoners' relatives who ask them to stop the violence. Meanwhile, more reinforcements arrive at the prison to try to control the new riot," outlet Pichincha Communications reported.

"The police ask those citizens who are outside the penitentiary to leave... But people yell at them to do something."

Fracaso total. Otro motín en cárcel de Santo Domingo. Director SNAI va de fracaso en fracaso. Que tenían todo controlado dijo y la verdad es otra. Pobre General. Está solo en su laberinto de tumbo en tumbo. Las cárceles sin solución. pic.twitter.com/n2BDvs9os5 — Jonnathan Carrera (@jcarreraandrade) May 11, 2022

The tweet reads, "Total failure. Another prison riot in Santo Domingo. SNAI Director goes from failure to failure. He said he had everything under control and the truth is another. Poor General. He is alone in his labyrinth, from bump to bump The prisons without a solution."

Through messages sent from inside the Bellavista prison, the inmates denounced that the "maximum security" prisoners have taken over the medium-security pavilions, which could trigger new massacres.

"Neither the Police nor the Armed Forces can contain the inmates in Santo Domingo who seek to escape from prison. It is a new riot, despite the fact that the Government assured that everything was under control," local outlet Tiempo Real said, recalling that meanwhile President Guillermo Lasso continues in Israel attending exhibitions.

As a result of the prison crisis Ecuador has been experiencing for a year, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet previously expressed her concern and asked the Lasso administration for urgent policies to reduce the prison population.