Ecuador: Former FM Patiño is Another Victim of Persecution

The Executive Secretary of the Citizens' Revolution, Virgilio Hernandez, warned of the ongoing political persecution Ecuador is currently suffering, highlighting Ricardo Patiño as another victim after the attempt to prosecute the former FM for the alleged offense of instigation.

'Political persecution through the judicial process - LAWFARE - is our daily bread,' the Ecuadorian scholar and lawyer wrote in an article published by digital media outlet Pagina 5.



Hernandez noted former President Rafael Correa, former Vice President Jorge Glas and former MP Sofia Espin, 'are some of those persecuted by the government of Lenin Moreno.'



According to the scholar and lawyer, the fear of the current leader and resident of the Carondelet Palace is the return of the Citizens' Revolution and Correa (2007-2017), which makes him 'manipulate the Constitution and the Law and run the country at his whim.'



Hernandez recalled that specifically, Patiño has been the target of different maneuvers to try to prosecute him, but none have been successful.



'Ecuador is undergoing a period of deep instability, lack of direction and deinstitutionalization,' pointed out Hernandez, who accused Moreno of abandoning the Plan with which he won the 2017 elections and handing the country over to right-wing sectors.



The polls show - he said - the discontent of the population; so much so that the President's approval rating is 24.3% and his credibility is around 23.1%.