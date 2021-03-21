Ecuador: First Presidential Debate To Take Place Tonight

Economy, health, security, education, and foreign policy will be the main topics to be discussed.

Union for Hope (UNES) leftist presidential candidate Andres Arauz and right-wing Creating Opportunities (CREO) candidate Guillermo Lasso today will hold their first presidential debate of the April 11 runoff.

Given the resignation of journalist Andrea Bernal to be the moderator in the second round presidential debate scheduled this Sunday by the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Ecuador, journalist Claudia Arteaga agreed to take her place.

According to the Manual of the National Debate Committee, notary Marcelo Saltos made the corresponding draws, which made Lasso the debate's first speaker, and Arauz the one to follow.

On Thursday National Electoral Council (CNE) set the five topics to be discussed during this first debate: economy, health, security, education, and foreign policy.

Ecuador’s health minister resigned Friday after just 19 days in the job, amid a growing scandal over the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to well-connected figures. In his letter of resignation, he stressed that he was stepping down for strictly personal reasons.#YorubaNation pic.twitter.com/KPcyQwU3qu — Trendz Connect (@Trendz_Connect) March 20, 2021

The campaign began officially on March 16, although neither candidate has stopped campaigning since the first round of elections was held on Feb 2, 2021.

Until now, the campaign teams have kept an intense focus on social media, which have been the main stage of political debate and have taken a central role in defining Ecuador's next president.

Pre-election silence will come on Apr. 8, only three days before the runoff, in which over 13 million Ecuadorians will be able to vote.