Ecuador: Energy Minister Resigns for Alleged Bribery

The Ecuadorian government accepted the resignation of Xavier Vera as Minister of Energy and Mines, who resigned in the middle of an investigation of alleged bribery, confirmed the Secretary General of Public Administration, Iván Correa.

"Mr. Vera has presented his resignation and the president has accepted it," Correa told the press media.

In his resignation, Vera said he is stepping aside to concentrate on his defense after remaining in the minister post for six months and holding the position of vice-minister of Mines for ten months.

"I announce that I am stepping aside, with the sole purpose of being able to concentrate entirely on the defense of the slanderous accusations made against me in all this media show and to avoid wearing down the government and the President of the Republic, which is precisely what these corrupt circles are looking for," said the minister when he presented his resignation.

In the accusations against him, Vera has been implicated in alleged crimes of bribery, fraudulent use of a false document, embezzlement, extortion and influence peddling for several facts.

The investigation was derived from the revelations presented by a digital media, whose journalist Anderson Boscán delivered documents and audios that allegedly involved the hitherto minister in selling positions in the public sector.

They also revealed a sound recording where they allegedly offered payment to the media, between 50,000 and 150,000 dollars, to "leave the then minister alone."

The day before, there were raids on Vera's houses, where evidence such as two cell phones, a laptop, a tablet and documents with alphanumeric records were collected.

The minister, for his part, had rejected the accusations against him and, in particular, said that he never had a disability card.

"Everything is a set-up that seeks to harm me, to affect my honor and good name," he asserted in a message on his Twitter account.

On Thursday, legislators from several benches announced that they will give way to an impeachment trial in the National Assembly (unicameral parliament) against the now former minister.