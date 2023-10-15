Ecuador: Elections Amid Security Measures and Int’l Monitoring

Security measures have been reinforced at polling centers in areas associated with violence by organized crime gangs. More than 300 international observers, including representative of the mission of the Organization of American States (OAS), the European Union (EU), among other international organizations, will help monitor the election.

The President-elect will serve for the remainder of the current presidential and legislative term (2021-2025), beginning on November 25, 2023.

Around 13.5 million voters are called to choose between Luisa González, from the Citizen Revolution movement, and the young businessman Daniel Noboa, son of the five-time candidate Álvaro Noboa.

This is the second round of elections in Ecuador, following the first round in which Ecuadorians were shaken by the murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio at the hands of organized crime.

#EcuadorALasUrnas ��️ | La máxima autoridad electoral, @DianaAtamaint, manifiesta que la participación de la ciudadanía en las urnas es del 43,72% con corte a las 13h00. Además señaló que en la mesa de atención preferente a escala nacional han sufragado 52,20% de hombres ♂️ y… pic.twitter.com/84FupbYWnn — cnegobec (@cnegobec) October 15, 2023

The tweet reads, "The highest electoral authority, Diana Atamaint , said that the participation of citizens at the polls is 43.72% at 13h00. She also pointed out that 52.20% of men and 47.80% of women have voted at the preferential attention table nationwide."

If Luisa González wins the second round of elections in Ecuador, she will become the first woman president in the history of that South American country. To achieve this, she has a program of left-wing social and economic policies, demonstrating her capabilities as a woman politician capable of governing a country plunged in violence.

