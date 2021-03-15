Ecuador: Court Rejects Vote Recount Claimed by Yaku Perez

Leftist candidate Andres Arauz and banker Guillermo Lasso will kick off their new electoral campaign ahead of the second round of elections.

Ecuador's Contentious Electoral Tribunal (TCE) Sunday rejected the vote recount of over 50 percent of the ballots and confirmed that U.S.-backed "eco-socialist" candidate Yaku Perez was out of the runoff election scheduled for April 11.

With this decision, TCE ratified that the Union for Hope Alliance (UNES) candidate Andres Arauz and Creating Opportunities (CREO) candidate Guillermo Lasso were the winners of the first round of elections held on Feb. 7.

Court judges unanimously issued the ruling two days before Arauz and Lasso kick off their new electoral campaign.

On March 8, Perez requested a recount of over 20,000 tally sheets from the first round of elections due to alleged inconsistencies.

#Ecuador | "We cannot promote a null vote."



During yesterday's Expanded Council of the @CONAIE_Ecuador, the president of the Waorani Nationality announced that his people are throwing their support behind leftist candidate Andres Arauz.



Credit: @Ecuador_On_Q pic.twitter.com/RqMSSKrL4r — teleSUR English (@telesurenglish) March 11, 2021