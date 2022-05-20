Ecuador: Court Orders Former VP Jorge Glas to Return to Prison

A three-judge court in the Ecuadorian province of Santa Elena unanimously ruled Friday on the nullity of the habeas corpus process that freed the former vice president of Rafael Correa (2007-2017), Jorge Glas, and ordered his immediate location and transfer to prison according to the sentence published on the website of the Judiciary Council.

"To order the immediate location, capture and transfer of citizen Ing. Jorge David Glas Espinel to the Centro de Rehabilitación Social Regional Centro Norte Cotopaxi," reads the sentence.

RELATED: Ecuador: New Disorders in Prison Where 44 Prisoners Were Killed

The court ordered to inform the General Commander of Police of the immediate and mandatory compliance with the provision, regardless of any legal action or recourse that could be presented.

It also asked the Attorney General's Office to investigate the conduct of all officials of the Service of Attention to Persons Deprived of Liberty (SNAI) who intervened in the case, as well as the actions of the officials of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of the Parish of Manglar Alto, in the province of Santa Elena (west), who intervened in the process that ended with the release of Glas, through a habeas corpus.

After learning of the news, former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa expressed his opinion through the social network Twitter.

"There has been unprecedented media and political pressure on the court of Santa Elena, which clamorously rules against the law. Evil has triumphed again, but the final victory will be ours," he said.

On April 10, Glas was released from prison in Latacunga after the decision of the judge of the Multicompetent Judicial Unit of Manglaralto, after serving four years and six months deprived of liberty.

His lawyer, Edison Loaiza, stated that the habeas corpus appeal was granted due to the "serious health situation" of the former vice-president.