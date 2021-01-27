Ecuador Closes Illegal Clinic Selling Fake COVID-19 Vaccines

The establishment was formally registered as a spa and slimming massage center.

Ecuador's Police on Tuesday shut down a clandestine clinic that administered nearly 70,000 doses of fake COVID-19 vaccines in Quito.

The clinic, which provided its patients with an unknown substance making them believe it cured the disease, was closed down after complaints from neighbors.

According to the capital's Security Secretary Cesar Diaz, the establishment was formally registered as a spa and slimming massage center.

"After the COVID-19 outbreak, the clinic called itself 'COVID-19 treatment center," Diaz added, explaining that at the time of the police operation, many people were waiting outside the building to receive the alleged vaccine.

Earlier today, President #Moreno backed his health minister after calls for his resignation last night regarding irregularities in the implementation of the national vaccine plan. Tonight, #Ecuador's legislature voted in favor of Moreno removing Minister #Zevallos. https://t.co/aVGoIIfLX2 — Vincent Ricci (@Vincent__cr) January 27, 2021

The clandestine clinic required patients to receive three doses, for US$15 each. After that treatment, the 'doctors' administered two more vitamin serums for another US$90.

"With that treatment, patients become immune," the woman that ran the clinic assured. This person, who claimed to be a specialist in alternative medicine, did not have any title or permit from the competent authorities.

Local officials seized several boxes of the alleged vaccine to identify the components of the substance, whose sale represents "a mockery against the pain and desperation of the Ecuadorian people," Diaz said.