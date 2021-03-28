    • Live
News > Ecuador

Ecuador: Arauz Leaps 7% Ahead of Lasso in the Runoff Campaign

  • Andres Arauz during a meeting with construction workers in Ecuador, March 27, 2021.

    Andres Arauz during a meeting with construction workers in Ecuador, March 27, 2021. | Photo: Twitter/ @ecuarauz

Published 28 March 2021
The runoff to decide the new President of Ecuador (2021-2026) will take place on Apr. 11, and will involve over 13 million Ecuadorians.

Union for Hope (UNES) leftist presidential candidate Andres Arauz continues to lead his rival, Creating Opportunities (CREO), right-wing candidate Guillermo Lasso, by seven percentage points in voting intentions, according to pollster Perfiles de Opinion.

With only 15 days left before the ballot, Arauz has capitalized 37.87 percent of voters and Lasso 30.19 percent.

The pollster also announced that if the runoff were held today, about 25 percent of voters would vote null, and another 6.93 percent would vote blank.

The poll included 2.411 citizens ages between 16-70 from urban and rural areas in Ecuador.

This is the second poll thrown by the company since the first round on Feb. 7, when Arauz was first with 32.72 percent of voters and Lasso was second with 19.74 percent.

The first poll involved 4,056 between Feb. 20 and 24 and gave a much wider lead to the leftist candidate, who capitalized 43.15 percent of the voting intentions vs. Lasso's 23.75 percent.

The runoff to decide the new President of Ecuador (2021-2026) will take place on Apr. 11 and call over 13 million Ecuadorians to vote.

