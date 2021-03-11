Ecuador Approves Reforms To Promote Inclusive Education

Ecuador's Parliament approved reforms to the Intercultural Education Law to promote respect for the country's geographic, cultural, and linguistic diversity.
The reforms were passed with 126 favorable votes and modify about 80 percent of the regulation in force since March 2011.
Besides advocating for the education system's financial sustainability and respect for teachers' labor rights, the new norms set mechanisms to tackle violence in educational premises.
The State has the responsibility to ensure the right to education and equal opportunities for all citizens to access educational services.
A Department of Student Counseling must be created in all educational institutions to observe the National Plan for the Eradication of Violence in the Educational Context.
The Education Ministry will be in charge of addressing public sector teachers' rights. It must also promote merit-based examinations and better salaries.
The reforms also include articles to guarantee access, permanence, and completion in the educational system for children with disabilities.