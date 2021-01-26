    • Live
    • Audio Only
  • google plus
  • facebook
  • twitter
News > Ecuador

Ecuador Adds Another Sentence To Ex-Vice President Jorge Glas
  • Former Vice President Jorge Glas, Ecuador, 2017.

    Former Vice President Jorge Glas, Ecuador, 2017. | Photo: Twitter/ @roads876971

Published 26 January 2021
Opinion

Although he is currently serving a 14-year prison sentence on charges of corruption, he must face now another 8 years for irregularities in an oil contract. 

Ecuador's Superior Court on Monday sentenced former Vice-Presidente Jorge Glas to eight years in prison for misuse of public funds in an oil contract.

RELATED: 

Ecuador: Lawmakers Vote a Bill to Seize Goods of Illicit Origin

The Prosecutor's Office accused Glas of having participated in the irregular awarding of an oil field in Sucumbios province n 2012, which resulted in a US$28.4 million loss to the State.

As a strategic sectors coordinator and member of the Hydrocarbons Bidding Committee, Glas appointed the negotiating team that issued a favorable report to award an exploitation contract of the Singue field.

Former Natural Resources Minister Wilson Pastor, former Energy Minister Carlos Pareja, and company Dygoil manager Cesar Guerra were also sentenced for the crime of embezzlement.

Previously, Glass was sentenced to six years in prison for illicit association in the Odebrecht case and then to eight years for his alleged implication in a bribery case. 

In June last year, Judge Walter Chicaiza denied a habeas corpus request by Glas who has been held in confinement at the Cotopaxi Prison since 2017.

On Monday, a court also extended the sentence against former Vice President Maria Vicuña for taking advantage of her position to exercise extorsion.

Tags

Ecuador Singue case

People

Jorge Glas Wilson Pastor Carlos Pareja Cesar Guerra Walter Chicaiza Maria Vicuña

El Comercio
by teleSUR/ eh-JF
Comment
0
Comments
Post with no comments.