Ebrahim Raisi To Be Inaugurated as Iran's President on August 5

The inauguration ceremony of President-elect Ebrahim Raisi was agreed to be held next Thursday, August 5, at the parliament of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Majles).

So far, representatives from around 50 countries worldwide have expressed their plan to attend the ceremony.

Meanwhile, the president-elect has maintained that "they will focus on an equitable foreign policy, an active and dynamic relationship with the East and the West, and especially with all of Iran's neighbors and the old continent."

Raisi, 60, campaigned under the slogan "Popular administration, strong Iran," emphasizing the fight against corruption, combating poverty, creating jobs, and containing inflation.

This message has resonated with many Iranians as the country finds itself under the economic effects of U.S. unilateral coercive measures and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The, until recently, the head of the judiciary has been outspoken in his foreign policy comments.

Addressing a meeting with members of Parliament’s commissions here on Tuesday, #Iran's President-elect Ebrahim Raisi voiced full optimism about the bright future of Iran and expressed hope that both his cabinet and Parliament will jointly focus on country's top priorities. pic.twitter.com/KvCTDrYMTK — IranGov.ir (@Iran_GOV) July 27, 2021

Like the rest of the candidates during the presidential campaign, he maintained that his government would continue negotiations to revive the nuclear agreement with the Western powers only if the measures agreed upon from the beginning are held.

Although this area is the prerogative of the supreme leader, who also gave his approval to the Vienna negotiations, some elements could complicate this process, such as the sanctions imposed by the United States and other measures taken by the administration of former President Donald Trump.

Raisi, born in Mashad (northeast), was, before the elections, the president of Iran's Judiciary. He holds a master's degree in international law and a doctorate in jurisprudence and fundamentals of Islamic law.

Since the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979, he has held different positions in the Judiciary, including the attorney general and deputy chief between 2004 and 2014.