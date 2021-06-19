Ebrahim Raeisi Is Iran's New President-Elect

He will replace incumbent President Hassan Rohani, after securing a large majority of 17.926.345 votes.

Iran's Interior Ministry announced that Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi won the presidential election held on Friday, in which over 59 million citizens were eligible to cast their vote.

Obtaining 17.926.345 votes, Raisi, 61, will replace incumbent President Hassan Rohani, who cannot run again after serving two consecutive four-year terms.

Besides the presidential post, voters elected city and village council posts, midterm lawmakers, and members of the Assembly of Experts in 4 provinces.

On May 25, the Guardian Council confirmed seven candidates to run in the presidential race; however, only four contesters participated in the elections.

The Interior Ministry informed that presidential candidate Mohsen Rezaei Mirqaed secured 3,412,712 votes, followed by Abdolnaser Hemmati with 2,427,201 and Seyyed Qazizade Hashemi with 999,718 votes.

Elections come at a critical time for the Persian nation due to U.S. economic sanctions imposed by former President Donald Trump and the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused over 82,800 deaths.

Several regional leaders congratulated Raisi for his nomination, such as Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Iraqi President Barham Salih, and Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.