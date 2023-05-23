East African Countries Start Training of Rapid Reaction Forces

Soldiers from Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda take part in the training.

On Monday, troops from 10 East African countries began a two-week training at the United Nations Regional Service Centre in Uganda.

Personnel from Burundi, Comoros, Djibouti, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Seychelles, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda participated in the training that aims to enhance the understanding of peace support mission planning, said the East African Standby Force (EASF).

"We cannot fulfil our mandate of enhancing peace and security without an effective planning entity for our region," said Uganda's Chief of Staff of the Air Force Brig. David Gonyi.

He said the training will enable regional countries to respond to scenarios like terrorism, election violence and disaster management.

"There is no doubt that the commitment given to this learning process is a clear testimony that capacity building and enhancement have a place they deserve in Africa and the region," Gonyi said.

The EASF, which consists of military, police and civilian components, was established to provide capability for rapid deployment of forces to carry out preventive deployment, rapid intervention, peace support and stability operations, and peace enforcement.

"The course is aimed at preparing participants to take an effective role as an integrated joint planning group (JPP) or Integrated Mission planning team (IMPT). And also take positions in the integrated mission headquarters during stage for all peace support organizations (PSO)," local outlet Nexus Media explained.