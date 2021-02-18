East African Community "Resilient" Amid COVID-19 Crisis -Report

The report indicates that by the second half of 2020, the EAC economies had recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This as trade between block countries became more dynamic despite the COVID-19 outbreaks.

The East African Community (EAC) has demonstrated resilience amid the COVID-19 economic crisis, the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa reported on Thursday.

"They thought that the region would drown in terms of trade declining catastrophically. But in fact, the EAC economies (Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, and Uganda) have, by global standards, proven to be relatively resilient," the study points out.

. @PakinTanzania envoy presents credentials to the #EAC Sec Gen @LMfumukeko, invites business-people from the region to explore potential areas of partnerships in investment with #Pakistan >> https://t.co/1mfA4yrwZh pic.twitter.com/6VTyh30peT — East African Community (@jumuiya) February 11, 2021

The report indicates that by the second half of 2020, EAC economies had recovered to pre-pandemic levels. This as trade between block countries became more dynamic despite the COVID-19 outbreak. For instance, cargo transit at the border between Kenya and Uganda increased from 7 days to 11 days by the second quarter of 2020.

However, the study warns that the region "is still not out of the woods" and urges governments to diversify their economies and regulate commodity exports' dependence to avoid "unnecessary risks."