East Africa: Flooding, Landslides Affect Nearly 1 Mln, UN

Unusually heavy rains in the region, exacerbated by the 2023-2024 El Nino climate phenomenon, have claimed hundreds of lives and highlighted the urgent need for humanitarian assistance.

On Thursday, the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) said that floods and landslides triggered by heavy rains are affecting nearly 1 million people in East Africa.

According to UNICEF, large numbers of people have been displaced in Burundi, Kenya, Somalia and Tanzania, and significant damage has been reported, including to homes, schools, and infrastructure, as well as loss of crops and livestock.

UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa Etleva Kadilli said in a statement issued in the Kenyan capital of Nairobi that heavy rains and subsequent floods have disrupted lives and posed significant risks to children in the affected regions.

She said safety and health, as well as access to food, clean water, and essential services, remain paramount. "UNICEF is working closely with governments and local partners engaging with affected communities to identify the most urgent needs and ensure that children are safe, able to continue learning and receiving psycho-social support as needed."

Almost 1 million people in Kenya, Burundi, Tanzania, and Somalia are affected as unprecedented heavy rains wreak havoc in Eastern Africa.



UNICEF is providing life-saving emergency relief to children and affected communities. The time for #ClimateAction is NOW. pic.twitter.com/edE1nxlz15 — UNICEF (@UNICEF) May 10, 2024

According to UNICEF, the situation has further exacerbated the lives of women and children, who already face high levels of discrimination in access to protection services and resources, as well as vulnerability to violence, abuse, and exploitation.

Kadilli said the vulnerability of communities in eastern and southern Africa has increased amid the escalating crisis of droughts and floods caused by El Nino, raising serious concerns about the future of children in the region.

#ElNiño-induced heavy rains & floods have severely impacted 300,000 people in #Burundi.



Damaged infrastructure, skyrocketing food prices, and heavy rains are threatening access to food.

@WFP is on the ground supporting families like Anne-Marie's with cash transfers�� pic.twitter.com/QLCxUFbbtP — WFP Africa (@WFP_Africa) May 10, 2024

"Thanks to the invaluable support from our donors and partners, UNICEF is actively engaged on the ground. Together with governments, civil society, and local communities, we are delivering lifesaving interventions and bracing for potential surges in humanitarian needs," Kadilli said.

According to Kadilli, sustained and flexible support from donors and multilateral climate funds, including investments and other innovative financing with governments in climate prevention and preparedness programs, will be critical to saving lives and strengthening the resilience of children repeatedly hit by climate emergencies.