Earthquake of Magnitude 7.6 Shook Tonga

An earthquake of magnitude 7.6 was recorded off the coast of Tonga.

This Wednesday, the coast of Tonga was shaken by a magnitude 7.6 earthquake, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Via Twitter, SkyAlert indicated that the seismic event occurred far from populations, so no human losses are expected. It also ruled out the possibility of a Tsunami.

The epicenter of the telluric movement was located 95 kilometers west-northwest of Hihifo, with a depth of 210 kilometers. No casualties or material damage were reported.

The island country is located in the so-called Pacific Ring of Fire, one of the areas of the planet with the highest seismic activity and where tremors of varying intensity occur daily.

The area of the Belt or Ring of Fire, 40,000 kilometers long, has several oceanic plates -massive slabs of the earth's crust that are in motion-, sliding under Asia and America, such as the Pacific and the Philippine, Juan de Fuca, Cocos and Nazca.