Peru

Earthquake in Peru Leaves Over 40 People Injured: Health Report

    Peru: President Pedro Castillo travels to Piura after 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits on Friday. | Photo: Twitter @Agencia_Andina

Published 2 August 2021
Opinion

At least 41 people were injured after a strong earthquake hit northwestern Peru, the Piura region's health department said. President Pedro Castillo traveled shortly to the area after the earthquake hit and met some of the injured.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 reportedly occurred in northwestern Peru at 12:10 local time (17:10 GMT) on Friday. The epicenter was 36 kilometers (22 miles) deep and located near the city of Sullana.

"At the moment, 35 people have been injured in the city of Sullana, two of them seriously," the local health authorities said.
According to the local RPP radio, six more people were injured in the regional capital of Piura. The majority of the victims, about 20 people, have already been released from hospitals, the news said.

The earthquake has damaged many buildings including a 16th-century cathedral. Peru's civil defense agency said 187 homes were damaged and six were left uninhabitable.

President Pedro Castillo traveled shortly to the area after the earthquake hit and met with some of the injured.

Peru's Pacific coast often suffers severe earthquakes. Lying on the Pacific Ring of Fire, the coastal region is an area marked by seismic upheaval, with some 128 volcanoes still active. 

teleSUR
by teleSUR/capc-MS
