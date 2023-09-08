Earthquake in Morocco Leaves Dozens of People Dead

It is estimated that at least 50 people were killed in the earthquake that shook Morocco on September 8.

Local media in Morocco, quoted by Reuters news agency, put the death toll at 50, most of whom reportedly died in mountainous areas, according to a local official.

For the moment, the country's authorities have not made an official statement on fatalities. The earthquake occurred 72 kilometers from the city of Marrakesh and was also felt in Rabat, the capital.

Residents in the center of Rabat take to the streets after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake that shook the Marrakech region on September 8.

So far, the death toll has been counted by local media citing anonymous officials and the country's authorities have not made an official statement on the number of victims of the quake, nor on the damage in the areas affected by the tremor.

Late Friday, at 23:11 local time, the 6.8-magnitude quake struck Morocco, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It occurred at a depth of 27 kilometers, the German Research Center for Geosciences reported.

It had its epicenter in the High Atlas Mountains, in the small town of Adassil, located 72 kilometers from the city of Marrakesh, and was felt in that city and in others, such as the capital, Rabat, where people quickly left their buildings and moved outdoors.

In Marrakesh, some old houses collapsed, neighbors worked through the night to remove debris. Residents reported to Reuters that they saw ambulances in the old town.