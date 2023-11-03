Earthquake Leaves at Least 69 Dead in Western Nepal

Authorities expect the death toll from the earthquake, which was also felt in India, to rise.

At least 69 people were killed and dozens injured in a 6.4 earthquake that struck northwestern Nepal at midnight Friday, according to local authorities.

Nepal's National Earthquake Research and Monitoring Center reported that the quake had a magnitude of 6.4 and its epicenter was located in Jajarkot, about 400 kilometers northeast of Kathmandu, the capital.

According to witnesses in the districts of Jajarkot and Rukum, houses collapsed while buildings as far away as New Delhi (India) shook.

Local media reports put the death toll in the area at 80, while the number of injured is around 140.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal expressed regret over the loss of lives and property in the earthquake. He ordered immediate rescue and relief operations for the victims in a post on social network X.

The government has reported that preparations are being made to send medicines, paramedics and helicopters to rescue the injured.

The U.S. Geological Survey had earlier reported a preliminary magnitude of 5.6 in the quake that struck the western district of Jajarkot at around 23:47 local time (18:02 GMT) with epicenter located at a depth of 18 kilometers.