Early Presidential Election Held in Uzbekistan

On Sunday, Uzbekistan held an early presidential election. Polling stations opened at 8:00 am local time and closed at 20:00 pm; data from the Central Election Committee show that around 69.85% of 19.5 million eligible voters cast their vote; about 800 international observers monitored the elections.

Early voting occurred from June 28 to July 5 at polling stations in Uzbekistan and abroad.

Official reports show that the incumbent President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, the candidate of the Liberal Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, promised in his pre-election campaign that he would continue his reform agenda to liberalize the economy and develop the green energy, education, health and tourism sectors as well as better protect people's fundamental freedoms.

According to official data, other presidential candidates include Ulugbek Inoyatov from the People's Democratic Party of Uzbekistan, Robakhon Makhmudova from the Social Democratic Party of Uzbekistan "Adolat" and Abdushukur Khamzayev from the Ecological Party of Uzbekistan.

The early presidential election came after a referendum held in April on a new constitution that amended over half of the main law. After approving the referendum results, Mirziyoyev announced on May 8 that the country would hold a snap presidential election.

Mirziyoyev previously won presidential elections in 2016 and 2021.

On April 30, Uzbekistan held a referendum on reforms to the Constitution in which 90 percent of voters supported strengthening the presidential powers of Mirziyoyev, whose current term expired in 2026.