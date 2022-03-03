EU: To Discuss Ukraine Joining the Bloc

Brussels announced that the petition from Kiev to join the bloc would be reviewed by member states, considering that Russian armed forces keep executing military actions in Ukrainian territory.

European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen held a position over the request from Ukraine concerning its interest to form part of the 27-member bloc. She also noted Georgia and Moldova's efforts to obtain candidate status.

The diplomat underlined that the primary concern for the EU at this moment is to end the ongoing Ukraine crisis. Furthermore, she highlighted that the European family would protect people who put their lives at risk in defense of core values.

She disclosed that President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky sent a letter of application on Monday, which has set in motion the process of making Ukraine a member of the bloc. The president expressed in a video address that this step from Kiev is intended to ally with all Europeans to be in equal conditions.

President of #Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy indeed sent a letter to the European Commission requesting Ukraine's accession to the #EU, but first, the war must be ended, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said at a press conference during a visit to Bucharest. pic.twitter.com/s8xcX77u1G — CGTN Africa (@cgtnafrica) March 3, 2022

The welcome by the EU to Kiev's application was also noted by European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, who warned the process to admit new members is long and requires for them to meet specific criteria.

Such ambition from Ukraine has been stated in its constitution since 2019, which establishes EU and NATO membership as the country's strategic objectives. However, Russia has repeatedly rejected Ukraine's desire to join the U.S-led military bloc.

On the other side, Georgia's ruling party has also applied to join the bloc. The chair of the Georgian Dream party, Irakli Kobakhidze, has stated that the decision follows the current political context in the world.