EU To Build More Solar Cells to Cut Reliance on Russian Gas

The EU highlighted the need to build more solar panels to cut off dependency on the Russian gas supply.

On Thursday, the European energy commissioner announced the bloc's plans to cut reliance on Russian gas as fast as possible, adding that they will do whatever it takes to rebuild Europe's solar manufacturing industry.

During the Solar Power Summit conference in Brussels, Kadri Simson said: "We need to bring manufacturing back to Europe. The Commission is willing to do whatever it takes to make it happen." He added that "part of this is looking at possible financing options."

While Europe only has a few solar cells producer countries like Italy, France, and Slovenia, China is the world leader in solar energy production, proceeded by the United States, India, Japan, and Vietnam on the list of top solar producers.

"Europe has had a record-breaking summer for solar power, but it is yet to harness its full potential. Weather extremes have given governments an urgent wake-up call and now they must turn climate targets into climate action by stepping up solar deployment," said Europe lead at Ember, Charles Moore.

Alexander Nikolov, Minister of Energy in #Bulgaria said: "Energy security for #Europe is not only about cutting Russian gas but also investing into EU #renewable manufacturing" during the Solar Power Europe Summit #sustainability #solarpower pic.twitter.com/P4y7esCmLJ — Akuo (@Akuo_Energy) March 31, 2022

As a result of the European bloc's commitment to relying on more renewable sources for its energy needs, solar growth has been accelerating yearly.

Solar panels represent 10 percent of EU electricity in the period of June-July 2021.