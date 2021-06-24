EU Parliament Calls for Considering Abortion as a Human Right

This non-binding resolution got the support of leftists, social democrats, environmentalists, and liberals. Instead, far-right groups strongly criticized it.

On Thursday, the European Parliament (EP) urged to decriminalize abortion and consider it a human right. This request was made through a non-binding resolution that was approved with 378 votes in favor, 255 votes against, and 42 abstentions.

This resolution, which was previously approved by the Commission on Women's Rights and Gender Equality, received the support of leftists, social democrats, environmentalists, and liberals. Instead, far-right groups such as the Spanish Vox strongly criticized it.

Besides highlighting that the prohibition of abortion amounts to an act of gender violence, the non-binding resolution asks the European Union (EU) states to guarantee universal access to safe and legal abortion.

Conservative MEPs, however, presented a report stating that the EU is not competent in this matter and abortion should not be considered a right.

Today Gibraltar is voting in a referendum to decriminalise abortion.



Solidarity with @GibraltarforYes on their campaign to give pregnant people access to free, safe and legal abortion and with all llanit@s



��✊☘#gibraltarforyes#voteYES#homesafelegal pic.twitter.com/3qVMsvKGqz — Liverpool Irish Labour Socialists ����������️�� (@LivIrishLab) June 24, 2021

The actions of the extremist groups, however, were more even aggressive. Some progressive MEPs reported receiving threats and hateful messages.

"We have received hundreds of emails... But I don't want to waste time replying to people who don't believe in science," said Predrag Fred Matic, the Socialist lawmaker who wrote the initial text.

This resolution was the first of its kind to be discussed in the EU Parliament. In 2013, the Social Democrat lawmaker Edite Estrela proposed a similar document but most of her colleagues prevented the analysis of her initiative.