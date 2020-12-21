EU Holds Emergency Meeting Over New Sars-Cov-2 Strain

On Sunday, Italy’s Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio reported that a case of the new strain was identified in Rome. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization confirmed that nine cases were detected in Denmark. The Netherlands and Australia also reported one case each.

The European Union holds on Monday an emergency meeting over the new SARS-CoV-2 strain discovered in the United Kingdom, which is up to 70 percent more transmissible according to scientific research reported by British Prime Minister Boris Jonhson.

The German presidency of the European Union called for the meeting on Sunday as member states and Middle East countries have banned air travel from the United Kingdom. Ireland, Italy, Austria, Belgium, and the Netherlands suspended flights to the country. Canada, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and Israel barred traveling as well.

‼️The German @EUCouncil Presidency has invited #EU member states to an urgent meeting of the #IPCR crisis mechanism tomorrow morning at 11.00 hours.

‼️ On the agenda: EU coordination on the response to the newly identified #COVID19 variant in the #UK ����. #Coronavirus — Sebastian Fischer (@SFischer_EU) December 20, 2020

On the other hand, Spain announced that it will reinforce the PCR tests at the airports. The British Prime Minister declared on Saturday a strict lockdown for London and south-east England.

According to the Chief Medical Officer for England and Chief Medical Adviser to the UK government Professor Chris Whitty, “there is no current evidence” to consider that the new strain can cause a more severe illness than the COVID-19 pandemic nor that it is more resistant to existing treatments.

