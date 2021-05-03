EU Countries Send Aid to India to Combat the Pandemic

In the past 24 hours, India’s Health Ministry reported 368,147 new COVID-19 cases, a figure that takes the total tally to 19,925,604.

Through the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism, fifteen countries sent supplies to India to help it cope with the huge increase in COVID-19 cases

"Collective action is the only solution if we are to win our fight against the pandemic," the Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said, adding that European countries are sending oxygen, ventilators, and antiviral drugs.

Among the countries offering international cooperation are Ireland, Belgium, Romania, Luxembourg, Portugal, Sweden, France, Italy, Austria, Finland, Czech Republic, Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, and Germany.

The Emergency Response Coordination Centre (ERCC) is monitoring the situation in India and is ready to channel further assistance if needed.

"What is unfolding in India is more than a crisis triggered by a pathogen. It is a carnage precipitated by the conduct of its self-enamoured leader"



My essay in @ForeignPolicy on how Modi plunged India into the worst humanitarian crisis since Partition. https://t.co/XVm6XGBc9G — Kapil Komireddi (@kapskom) May 1, 2021

While this is happening, World Health Organization (WHO) chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan explained that the number of cases will decrease significantly only when 50 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

"A country like India has about a billion people to vaccinate. So this is not going to happen overnight," she said, recalling that only 2 percent of the population has received the two doses needed to be fully immunized.