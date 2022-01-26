EU Condemns Attempted Coup in Burkina Faso

The High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, denounced the coup d'Etat in Burkina Faso on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs, Josep Borrell, denounced the attempted coup in Burkina Faso, which started last Sunday and led to the overthrow of President-elect Roch Kabore.

The EU representative called for calm on the matter and demanded the immediate release of the Burkian President and all civilians illegally detained. Borrell also demanded the "immediate" return to the constitutional order in the African country.

The head of European diplomacy expressed his regret for the events, including the suspension of the constitution and institutions by armed forces members directed by the Patriotic Movement for Safeguard and Restoration. He noted his respect for the republican institutions.

According to Borrell's statement, the EU remains alert on the measures the Economic Community of West African States would take on the matter, which also strongly condemned the coup, for finding a favorable solution to the situation. The EU official regretted that talks did not prevail in seeking answers to the national security issues and the humanitarian crisis in Burkina.

Militant Islamist group violence in 2021 increased by 10% across Africa overall—but by 70% in the Sahel. The weight of this violence has shifted from Mali to Burkina Faso, which accounted for 58% of all violent events in the Sahel tied to Islamist groups.https://t.co/EuUVjS0CoI — Africa Center (@AfricaACSS) January 26, 2022

According to Burkina's Government, the African nation has been suffering violence since 2015 at the hands of Al Qaeda and the Islamic State's allied groups, resulting in more than 1.5 million internally displaced people.

These current events comprised the fourth coup d'Etat the West African region has experienced after the two that occurred in neighboring Mali in August 2020 and May 2021.