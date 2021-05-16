EU Calls For An End To Discrimination Against LGBTI Community

The pandemic has drastically reduced safe spaces for the LGTBI community, which has been the least vaccinated.

On the eve of International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia, the European Union (EU) on Sunday called on the international community to eliminate the criminalization of same-sex relationships.

"It is not conceivable that still 69 countries criminalize same-sex relationships and in 11 of those nations being homosexual is punishable by death. We will continue to be at the forefront in ensuring that the LGTBI people's rights are respected," the EU stated.

The EU also called for an end to impunity for the attacks the group has suffered during the pandemic, such as gender-based violence and hate speech.

Lesbian, gay, transgender, bisexual, and intersex people have been the most discriminated against, the least vaccinated, and have had the least access to health services amid this global emergency.

Gender equality & diversity are important European values. The @Europarl_EN & personally, as its responsible Vice President, we claim specific measures & their practical implementation. It's a matter of democracy❗️#GenderEquality #IDAHOT2021 #LGBTIRightshttps://t.co/ozmgSqwALC — Dim. Papadimoulis (@papadimoulis) May 16, 2021