ECLAC to Speed up the Pace of 2030 Agenda

The SDG summit, held last year at UN headquarters in New York, highlighted the urgency of adjusting course to achieve the goals.

On Tuesday, some one thousand representatives of governments, international institutions and civil society, among other actors, are holding a dialogue in Chile on the urgency of accelerating the pace of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The forum, at the headquarters of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), is the seventh organised by this United Nations agency and is being held with just six years to go until the agenda that 193 States have pledged to implement by 2030 is met.

On this occasion, participants will focus on five of the 17 SDGs: zero hunger, ending poverty, climate action, peace, justice and strong institutions and partnerships to achieve the goals.

The event officially opens on Tuesday by UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed, ECLAC Executive Secretary José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs and other high-level officials.

#LAC is on track to meet just 22 per cent of the #SDGs targets—a trend we see in the world. But the SDGs were born in this region, & with clear focus, commitment and catalyzing action, the region can rise up stronger than ever & deliver on the vision of the SDGs: @AminaJMohammed. pic.twitter.com/X4XToXsStT — ECLAC (@eclac_un) April 16, 2024

The United Nations estimates that, if current trends continue, only 15 per cent of the commitments made will be met globally.

In the region, ECLAC estimates that 22 per cent will be met, 46 per cent are moving in a favourable direction but not at the required speed, and the remaining 32 per cent will not be achieved.

The day before, a Forum of Children, Adolescents and Youth of Latin America and the Caribbean, held at ECLAC, examined the role of the new generations in the 2030 Agenda.

The Executive Secretary of ECLAC raised the need to count on youth for a truly transformative and sustainable change that guarantees prosperity in the future.