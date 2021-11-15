ECLAC Secretary Barcena To Meet Peru's President Castillo

Among other topics, Alicia Barcena and Pedro Castillo will discuss post-pandemic economic policies and the health plan proposed by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

On Monday, the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC) Secretary Alicia Barcena will meet with Peru's President Pedro Castillo and his ministers.

They will discuss post-pandemic economic policies and the health plan proposed by the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC).

Barcena will also meet with the Vice-President Dina Boluarte, Foreign Affairs Minister Oscar Maurtua, Economy Minister Pedro Francke, and Women and Vulnerable Groups Minister Anahi Durand.

The agenda includes key topics such as regional integration and cooperation, changes in the energy sector, tax reform, and economic diversification.

Barcena's focuses also on social development and the unbalanced impact that the pandemic has generated for some disadvantaged social groups.

Foreign Affairs Ministry highlighted the importance of ECLAC to Peru due to their shared vision on sustainable development and the opportunity to deepen ties with regional institutions.

The Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) announced that the Peruvian economy performed well during the first eight months of the year. This will allow gross domestic product (GDP) to grow by 13.2 percent in 2021, which will represent one of the Latin American's highest rates of economic recovery.