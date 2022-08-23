    • Live
News > World

EC Warns of Europe's Worst Drought in Five Centuries

  • Severe drought and heat waves combined hit water levels across the EU hard, says European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel. Aug. 23, 2022.

    Severe drought and heat waves combined hit water levels across the EU hard, says European Commissioner Mariya Gabriel. Aug. 23, 2022. | Photo: Twitter/@PGDynes

Published 23 August 2022
Sixty-four percent of Europe is under warning or alert, the Joint Research Center (JRC) of the European Commission said. 

The European Commission warned on Tuesday that the current drought in Europe is probably the worst in 500 years, according to a preliminary assessment by the JRC.

The JRC statement said 64 percent of Europe is under warning or alert, 47 percent on warning due to soil moisture shortages, and 17 percent on alert given the negative effects the weather is having on crops.

Extreme conditions will put a strain on summer crop yields, with grain corn, sunflower, and soybean farms being the hardest hit with declines of 16, 15, and 12 percent, respectively. In this regard, JRC said that winter crops fared somewhat better.

The European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education, and Youth, Mariya Gabriel, said the current forest fire season, which is significantly above average, has a serious impact on crop production. 

The combination of severe drought and heat waves has put unprecedented pressure on water levels across the EU," EU Research Commissioner Mariya Gabriel said in a statement on Tuesday. climate becomes more pronounced every year."

The official added that water levels across the EU were suffering "unprecedented stress" due to severe drought and heat waves combined. 

