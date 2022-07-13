EC Does Not Sanction Rail Transit of Goods to Kaliningrad

Until now, Lithuania has hindered the transit of goods to Kaliningrad arguing that it was complying with European sanctions against Russia.

On Wednesday, Russia's Foreign Affairs Minister Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said that the clarifications of the European Commission (EC) on the rail transit of goods by rail to Kalinigrad are a sign of "realism" and "common sense".

The Commission said that the European sanctions do not prohibit the transit of goods from Russia as long as the volumes remain within the average of the last three years.

"The EU measures do not allow the transit of sanctioned goods by road with Russian operators. There is no similar prohibition for rail transport, without prejudice to the obligation of the Member States to carry out effective controls," the EC explained.

Nevertheless, the Commission defends the use of "effective" border controls to ensure that sanctioned goods cannot enter the customs territory of the European Union.

During a phone conversation on Monday, Presidents Vladimir Putin (Russia) and Alexander Lukashenko (Belarus) discussed the possibility of adopting "joint measures" in response to Lithuania's "illegal restrictions." Kaliningrad Governor Anton Alikhanov proposed a total ban on the movement of goods between Russia and the three Baltic states.

On Wednesday, outlet Izvestia assured that Moscow and Brussels had reached an agreement on transit to Kaliningrad, but later the Kremlin spokesman Dmitri Peskov assured that the situation had not yet been resolved.