EAC To Address Refugees Challenges

The EAC is developing joint guidelines to include forcibly displaced and stateless populations, particularly women and youth, in humanitarian, peace and development processes.

On Monday, the East African Community (EAC) said it remains committed to partnering with all stakeholders to develop policies and guidelines to address human rights violations and challenges faced by refugees in East Africa.

The commitment was expressed by Andrea Aguer Ariik Malueth, EAC Deputy Secretary General responsible for infrastructure and productive, social and political sectors, during a courtesy visit to EAC headquarters in Arusha, Tanzania.

Malueth highlighted the EAC's efforts to address state fragility, establish and monitor regional peace mechanisms, implement democratic electoral processes, promote regional and bilateral mediation and reconciliation processes, and support transitional justice initiatives in the region.

According to Malueth, the EAC is developing joint guidelines for including forcibly displaced and stateless populations, particularly women and youth, in humanitarian, peace and development processes.

For his part, Mamadou Dian Balde, director of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees for East and Horn of Africa and the Great Lakes, stressed the importance of supporting refugees on the continent.

He highlighted the need to equip refugees with life skills through training, ensuring that their lives are not wasted. The director said that the dream of every refugee is to have a better life and eventually return home once stability is achieved.