Dutch Trains Collision Leave One Person Dead, 30 Others Injured

The accident happened around 3:25 a.m. when the State-owned ProRail organization worked on the tracks, two of which remained closed for repairs.

On Tuesday, one person died, and at least 30 others were injured after a Dutch passenger train and a freight train collided with a construction crane on the tracks near Voorschoten village, between Amsterdam and The Hague.

The accident happened around 3:25 a.m. when the State-owned ProRail organization worked on the tracks, two of which remained closed for repairs.

The passenger train, which was carrying about 60 people, derailed after hitting the crane. The front carriage landed on a field while a second carriage flipped. One carriage was suspended over a small ditch with water. A fourth carriage caught fire.

Among the injured are the train driver, who broke several bones, and two conductors, who suffered minor injuries. Several ambulances and a helicopter took injured passengers to hospitals.

Dutch young people have been hit hard by excessive covid restrictions. The Netherlands recorded the highest number of school drop-outs in a decade: 30,000. The silence of those responsible is deafening. Still there is no sign of a thorough evaluation.https://t.co/ec0E8jFUFL pic.twitter.com/NedQpwJRqW — Hans Koppies (@HansKoppies) April 3, 2023