Dubai Ruler’s Wife Applies for 'Marriage Protection Order'

Princess Haya bint al-Hussein, the wife of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, has requested a “forced marriage protection order” in the United Kingdom's High Court in relation to one of her two children.

Under the British legislature, a forced marriage protection order can provide help and protection from the state if someone says they have been forced into marriage or are already in a forced marriage.

The 45-year-old Jordanian daughter of late King Hussein and half-sister to King of Jordan Abdullah II also requested a “non-molestation order,” which protects from harassment or threats, and wardship, which means a child is subject to the protective supervision of a court for major decisions.

The princess was present at the court hearing in London but not Sheikh Mohammed. The two sides are represented by two of Britain’s most renowned family lawyers, Fiona Shackleton will defend Haya and Helen Ward will represent Sheikh Mohammed.

In September 2018, Amnesty International reported that Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum, one of the Sheikh’s daughters by a different wife, was believed to be sequestered in a hidden location in the United Arab Emirates, after she was sent back against her will in March while trying to flee with the help of friends on a boat that was later intercepted.

The 70-year-old sheikh, who is also vice-president and Prime Minister of the UAE, married the princess, a former member of the International Olympic Committee, in 2004 in what was believed to be his sixth marriage. He has more than 20 children by different wives.

Princess Haya, who competed in equestrian jumping in the 2000 Olympics in Sydney, has often attended Britain’s Royal Ascot horse races with Sheikh Mohammed.

The UAE government does not intend to make any comment for the moment.