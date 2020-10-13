Drugmaker Eli Lilly Pauses Antibody Trial Over Safety Concerns

"The trial, evaluating Lilly's investigational neutralizing antibody as a treatment for COVID-19 in hospitalized patients, is sponsored by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), part of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)," a Lilly spokesperson said in a statement.
"Lilly is supportive of the decision by the independent DSMB to cautiously ensure the safety of the patients participating in this study," said the statement.
Neither Eli Lilly nor the NIAID, which is sponsoring the trial, has described the safety issue that prompted the decision to pause the study.