Dr Fauci: The Pandemic Is ‘Out of Control’ in the US

On Monday, the United States reported a record of hospitalizations with 121,235 COVID-19 patients, 22,592 of whom are in intensive care units.

White House epidemiologist Anthony Fauci on Tuesday acknowledged that the pandemic is "out of control" in the United States.

“We very well might see a post-seasonal - in the sense of Christmas, New Year's - surge, and, as I have described it, as a surge upon a surge,” the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID ) Director said in an interview on CNN in which he explained that the U.S. is entering a fourth spike in infections since the beginning of spring.

Fauci added that the situation "very difficult" because his country never had a period with low contagions, which would have allowed authorities to control "expansion through identification, isolation, and follow-up of contacts."

"We are really at a very critical point... as we get into the next few weeks, it might actually get worse,” he added.

Our daily update is published. States reported 1.5 million tests, 162k cases, 121,235 hospitalizations, and 1,491 deaths. Tests, cases, and deaths remain heavily affected by holiday reporting slowdowns. pic.twitter.com/T3TbFcClDq — The COVID Tracking Project (@COVID19Tracking) December 29, 2020

Against this background, Fauci, who has been chosen by President-elect Joe Biden to be his chief health adviser, recommended practicing preventive measures such as avoiding travel and indoor gatherings with many people, especially during this holiday season.

The United States is the country most affected by the pandemic. As of Tuesday morning, it had reported 19,803,605 COVID-19 cases and 343,593 deaths.

