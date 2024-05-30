DR: +9 Mln of Illicit Goods Destroyed

The 9.5 million units incinerated were seized during operations carried out throughout the country from 14 February to 28 May this year.

On Thursday, for the second time this year, more than nine million illicit goods, including tobacco and medicines, were destroyed in the Dominican Republic as part of a crackdown on the irregular trade in goods.

The Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Mipymes (MICM) reported that the destruction ceremony was attended by the heads of the Ministry Víctor Bisonó and the Ministry of Defence, Lieutenant General Carlos Luciano Díaz.

The 9.5 million units incinerated were seized during operations carried out throughout the country from 14 February to 28 May this year.

He added that the Specialised Fuel and Merchandise Control Corps (Ceccom) also participated in these missions.

The Illicit Bureau incinerated 9.8 million units of illicit goods, including: Medicines (units):853,959

Sexual stimulants (units): 6,301

Alcohol (bottles): 21,841

Clérén (litres): 1,157

Tobacco (units): 8,943,783

Total goods: 9,827,041

These included eight million 943,783 units of tobacco, 544,214 of medicines and 853,959 bottles of adulterated alcohol, among other products.

On the occasion, Bisonó said that the fight against illegal trade in goods is a priority for the government because it is aimed at preserving security and protecting the life and health of all Dominicans.

He explained that these results reflect the unity and coordination of actions of various agencies.

Ceccom's operations are carried out in coordination with the Army, the Attorney General's Office, the Specialised Corps for Land Border Security and the National Institute for the Protection of Consumer Rights.

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance, the Association of Industries and the Specialised Prosecutor's Office for Crimes and Crimes against Health also participate.

Last February, in the presence of the Vice-President of the Republic, Raquel Peña, 11,068,963 units of cigarettes, 13,270 bottles of alcohol unfit for human consumption and 21,347 units of illicit medicines were incinerated.