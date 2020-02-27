Dow Plunges Nearly 1,200 Points Amid Risk-Averse Sentiment

The Dow on Thursday plunged nearly 1,200 points, or over 4.4 percent, amid risk-averse sentiment. S&P 500 and Nasdaq dropped 4.4 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively.

The Dow plunged nearly 1,200 points, or over 4.4 percent, below the 26,000 psychological level on Thursday as market sell-off continued amid risk-averse sentiment.

The broader S&P 500 declined 4.4 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq dropped 4.6 percent.

All of the 30 Dow component companies closed in red territory, with Microsoft and Dow shedding 7.05 percent and 6.61 percent, respectively, leading the laggards.

All of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors closed lower. Real estate and energy declined 5.59 percent and 5.47 percent, respectively, the top two laggards.

The Cboe Volatility Index, widely considered the best fear gauge in the stock market, jumped 29.86 percent to 35.79.