Dorian Becomes a Category 3 Storm as It Moves to South Carolina

A category-3 hurricane is likely to generate major damages even in well-built framed homes.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) announced on Thursday that Hurricane Dorian regained category 3 with winds of up to 115 miles per hour (185 kilometers per hour) in its slow advance to the east coast of the United States.

At 03.00 GMT on Thursday, the hurricane's eye was located 105 miles south of Charleston (South Carolina) and 227 miles south-southwest of Wilmington (North Carolina).

According to NHC meteorologists, Dorian can bring "life-threatening" storms on the U.S. coast for the next two days.

This hurricane will keep on moving north at a speed of 7 miles per hour until it turns northeast next night. Along this path, it could reach land at some point on the Carolinas coast.

Tornado on the ground in North Carolina. Debris detected in the air near the town of Marysville. #ncwx #tornado #Dorian pic.twitter.com/mhSl8ZGE0Y — Greg Dee (@GregDeeWeather) September 5, 2019

So far, however, the hurricane has not caused deaths or havoc in the U.S., although its maximum winds increased from 102 to 115 miles per hour.

During the weekend, Dorian acquired an intensity of 5 in the Saffir-Simpson scale and hit the Abaco Islands and the Grand Bahama Island, on top of which it stayed there for more than 24 hours creating chaos and destruction.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which is a 1 to 5 rating based on a hurricane's sustained wind speed, estimates potential property damage.

Hurricanes reaching Category 3 and higher are considered major hurricanes due to their potential for producing significant damages.

In the case of a category-3 hurricane, it is usually expected that "well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes," the NHC explained.

According to the Bahamas authorities' latest report, 20 people died as a result of Dorian and the death toll is likely to increase as emergency teams reach some devastated areas.

The United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator Mark Lowcock said Wednesday that Dorian has had a "huge" impact on the Bahamas. For at least 70,000 people needed immediate humanitarian relief after the most damaging storm ever to hit the island nation.

Dorian killed one person in Puerto Rico before hovering over the Bahamas for two days with torrential rains and fierce winds that whipped up 12- to 18-foot storm surges.