'Don't Be Afraid of COVID-19' Trump's New Irresponsible Phrase

The fact that the Republican candidate has COVID-19 may not affect the election, but it could result in more victims of the disease.

In case we needed more evidence of the White House's irresponsibility, on Monday, President Trump left the hospital despite having an active COVID-19 infection with shortness of breath.

In a Twitter message, he urged the U.S. people "not to be afraid of COVID-19" and not allow the disease to dominate their lives. Trump rarely wears a mask and does not practice social distancing, which is why in less than a week, there were more cases of coronavirus in the White House than in all of Laos or Vietnam.

The President and his allies have received the latest treatments with the best medical technology. However, this does not apply to the vast majority of U.S. people. In this country, there are 215,000 deaths from COVID-19. Thousands of these victims did not receive adequate medical care.

There are 27 million U.S. people who lack health insurance, which means that if they get sick they will have two options: either bankruptcy or risk their lives.

In a recent survey, 60 percent of U.S. citizens disapprove of how Trump has handled the coronavirus. The pandemic has definitively shown that the reality of the working class and the poor, that includes 130 million people, does not resemble the reality of oligarchs like Trump. Despite this, Trump may win the November 3 election. The polls have Biden on top, but the same thing happened with Clinton in 2016. The fact that Trump has COVID-19 may not affect the election, but it could result in more victims of the disease since too many of Trump's followers behave along his lines and not according to medical advice.