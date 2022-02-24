Donbass War Update: Ukraine Severs Diplomatic Ties with Russia

With the support of the Russian army, the militias of the Donetsk and Lugansk republics are performing a counteroffensive to repel the Ukrainian aggression in their territories.

On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kiev decides to sever diplomatic relations with Moscow after Russia launched military operations in Donbass.

"Ukraine is defending itself," Zelensky said, adding that over 40 Ukrainian soldiers and around 10 civilians were killed in the conflict.

The Ukrainian president announced that his administration will deliver weapons to all his compatriots who are ready to fight. During his speech, he called on Russian citizens to reject the government of President Vladimir Putin and protest against the war.

Earlier Thursday, Putin authorized the "special military operation," and Ukraine confirmed that military installations across the country were under attack.

O Centro de Operações Especiais das Forças Armadas da Ucrânia, próximo de Kiev, foi filmado nesta quinta-feira (24) em chamas. O caso se dá enquanto a Rússia realiza uma operação militar em Donbass e utiliza armas de alta precisão contra alvos da Ucrânia.

Da @sputnik_brasil pic.twitter.com/fqWOJv9y2U — A Voz do Cerrado (@avozdocerrado_) February 24, 2022

The tweet reads, "The Ukrainian Armed Forces' Special Operations Center, near Kiev, was filmed in flames on Thursday (24). This happens as Russia carries out a military operation in Donbass and uses high-precision weapons against Ukrainian targets."

Donetsk and Lugansk Militias execute counteroffensive.

"They broke through the first echelon line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces," Russian Defense Minister spokesperson Gen. Igor Konashenkov said, warning that the Ukrainian Security Service is carrying out disinformation operations through social networks.

"Movies of alleged 'mass casualties' among the civilian population were staged in Ukrainian cities... Their aim is to accuse Russia of indiscriminate and disproportionate attacks so as to intimidate the civilian population."

Konashenkov emphasized that the Russian army is not attacking Ukrainian cities or threatening the civilian population. Ukrainian forces, however, continue to carry out attacks on Donbass cities and cause civilian casualties.