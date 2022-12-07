Dominica's Ruling Party Wins Early General Election

The Dominica Labor Party (DLP) remains in power after its victory in the elections, which were held early and despite a boycott by the opposition.

The Electoral Office announced that the DLP won 19 out of 21 seats, while the other two seats were won by independent candidates.

"I accept this victory of the people of Dominica with the utmost humility. This is an extraordinary confidence that the people have shown in us," said Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who has held that position since 2004.

On Tuesday, voters chose representatives for 15 constituencies, after the DLP secured six seats as the opposition United Workers Party and Dominica Freedom Party failed to nominate any candidates.

Forty-five politicians contested 15 seats. While the DLP fielded candidates for all seats, the Dominica United Team had five applicants and there were ten independents. The opposition parties that decided to boycott the polls had called for an electoral reform, which includes a clean list of voters and identification cards.

Their plan was to propose the reform before Parliament in November and enact it in 2023, but Skerrit ruled out this process, promising that the electoral reform will be brought to the Parliament in 2023.

The prime minister, who called Tuesday's election two years before the constitutional deadline, said he would meet with all stakeholders as part of Dominica's "reset."

"I want to congratulate the two candidates who won in Salisbury and Marigot. I think it clearly showed that the elections were credible, free and fair, and that Dominica citizens voted for the candidates of their choice," he said.

"I hope and pray that this election provides us with the opportunity to have a national reset regarding our political discourse and engagement," Skerrit concluded.