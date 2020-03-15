Dominicans Head to Polls to Vote in Municipal Elections

The Central Electoral Board (JCE) formally began the municipal elections in which the mayors of the 158 municipalities of the country will be elected.

Citizens of the Dominican Republic went to the polls on Sunday to elect the municipal authorities in rescheduled elections, after the suspension of the last elections of February 16 that were suspended due to a failure in the automated vote.

In this sense, the president of the JCE, Julio César Castaños Guzmán, called on the Dominican population to go to the different voting centers to exercise their right to vote in a civic manner.

The Plenary of the JCE faces once again the municipal elections in one month. This time it is about extraordinary elections that are held due to their suspension on February 16.

The electoral register of these elections says that more than 7.4 million people capable of voting.

In these elections, Dominicans will elect 158 ​​mayors and the same number of vice mayors, 1,164 councilors and their substitutes, 235 directors and deputy directors and 735 members, who will take office on April 24 for a period of four years.