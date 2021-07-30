Dominican People Bid Farewell to Merengue Legend Johnny Ventura

Ventura won a Grammy Award for Excellence for his artistic career and 28 gold records, two platinum records and a Latin Grammy.

The popular wake of the famous merengue artist Johnny Ventura began this Friday with a protocol act at the Casa del Pueblo of the Fuerza del Pueblo party, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

According to local media, the farewell of the popular merenguero, a reference of Dominican music, began with a private family wake after his death on Wednesday.

The farewell ceremony planned for this Friday also includes a wake at the Chamber of Deputies and will conclude at the Mayor's Office of the National District.

This Saturday, the musician's coffin is expected to be laid to rest at the Sports Palace of the Juan Pablo Duarte Olympic Stadium, where the people who inspired so many of his songs will be able to pay their respects.

The tribute also includes a tour of the neighborhood where the "Caballo Mayor" (as he was affectionately called) was born, Villa Juana, from where he will be transferred at 4:00 pm local time to the Cristo Redentor cemetery.

#FPComunica



Ahora: iniciamos los honores póstumos a don Johnny Ventura en nuestra #CasaDelPueblo.



La guardia de honor la encabezan el Dr. @LeonelFernandez y la Dirección Política de nuestro partido. pic.twitter.com/8aLOvu1w4f — @Fuerza del Pueblo (FP) (@FPcomunica) July 30, 2021

"Now: we begin the posthumous honors to Don Johnny Ventura in our #CasaDelPueblo. The guest of honor is Dr. @LeonelFernandez and the Political Directorate of our party."

Dominican President, Luis Abinader, declared official mourning from this past Thursday until Saturday.

The Minister of Culture, Carmen Heredia de Guerrero, said in an official statement that Johnny Ventura's legacy "will remain forever in our culture. Thank you so much, Caballo Mayor!"

The famous musician won a Grammy for Excellence for his artistic career and 28 gold records, two platinum records and a Latin Grammy, among other important awards in the international music field.