Dominican Institution Responds to UN Expert’s Statements

The Duartian Institute of the Dominican Republic today referred to the request made by Mr. William O'Neill, an independent expert of the United Nations (UN), on the human rights situation in Haiti.

According to the Caribbean institution, the statement does not apply to the Dominican Republic. "Because for us, the deportations of undocumented and illegal Haitians are part of an action in extremis in legitimate defense of its existence as a sovereign nation," the organization said in a statement.

It also indicated that the UN, the organization for which Mr. O'Neill works, constitutes a determining part of the accompaniment that Haiti requires to resolve the difficult situation it is experiencing.

"The repatriations that are made from Dominican territory are extremely timid if we compare the massive and overflowing presence of nationals from the neighboring country with the figures announced by the General Directorate of Migration, which, by their number, lack significance, and, in any case, they have been respecting due process, human dignity and ensuring the safety of the procedure," he said.

This entity understands the importance of stopping the deportations of unaccompanied minors and expresses concern about the alleged trafficking of migrant children and women, including allegations of organ trafficking and human trafficking for sexual purposes.

In view of the tens of thousands of migrants repatriated to Haiti, O'Neill called for an end to mass deportations and specifically urged the neighboring Dominican Republic to respect its commitments in this regard.

He also considered that the organized mass departures of Haitians in search of a better life have further weakened services in the country, as there has been a significant decline in the workforce, particularly in the police and health sectors.