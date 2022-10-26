Dominican Government Intends To Create a Ministry of Justice

The President of the Dominican Republic, Luis Abinader, announced Wednesday the intention to create a Ministry of Justice in the Caribbean country.

"I instruct at this moment and before the citizens represented in you, the (Legal Consultant of the Executive Branch), to immediately initiate a process of exchange and consultation with academic entities, professional and business associations, as well as associations linked to the legal practice to be presented to the National Congress on February 27," said the president at a luncheon of the Institutional and Justice Foundation (Finjus).

The Legal Consultancy of the Executive Branch has worked on the piece of legislation which will now be commented on by several parties related to the legal field, he added.

The new State body would be in charge of administrative matters that currently imply an unnecessary burden for the Public Prosecutor's Office, whose role should be to direct the criminal investigation and exercise public action on behalf of society, said the president.