Dominica Rejects OAS Interference in Elections in Washington DC

The special meeting follows the comments on Tuesday by Organization of American States' chief Luis Almagro on the protests against the government.

Dominica made clear on Friday that it will invite CARICOM, the United Nations and other multilateral bodies to observe the elections, but not the OAS, responding to the interference by the OAS General Secretary a few days before.

"We have our reserves regarding their participation in recent electoral processes in the region," Dominica's Foreign Affairs Minister Francine Baron stated during the special session with all the council members in Washington D.C.

She also explained in detail the sophisticated electoral system and voters' registration system to prove secure results.

"No member state has the obligation to invite the OAS to observe its electoral processes," added Ambassador Anton E. Edmunds, St Lucia’s representative in Washington D.C., speaking on the behalf of all CARICOM state-members.

The meeting follows the comments on Tuesday by the Organization of American States' chief Luis Almagro on the protests against the government that took place the night before, supporting the opposition demanding an electoral reform ahead of the coming elections.

The formerly French and British colony of about 75,000 residents is holding new elections on December 6. However, the opposition United Workers’ Party has been pushing the governing party to enact reforms in a bid to gain a better electoral advantage.

On Monday night, more than 200 protesters clashed with the police when they tried to march to President Charles Savarin’s home to call for reforms.

According to new reports, the security forces set up barricades in Roseau as the protesters call for the implementation of electoral reforms, which were dictated by the Organization of American States at a meeting in August.

Dominica's Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit has since addressed the small Caribbean island nation to condemn the "intrusion of violence into the election campaign," pointing out that the protesters are not demonstrating because of electoral reform, as previously reported by the western media.

The premier also stated that the upcoming election will be governed by the same process as all elections, highlighting the fact that his opposition under the same system during the last election.